Korea investor Mohegan names Haven Pope chief accountant

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, a United States-based casino operator and developer of the Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea, has appointed Haven Pope as chief accounting officer.

The firm said Mr Pope (pictured) would “oversee a comprehensive system of financial reporting and analysis for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment and its subsidiaries globally to promote future growth and development”.

Phase one of Inspire, including a foreigner-only casino, “will be completed some time in the fourth quarter of 2023,” said Bobby Soper, Mohegan Gaming’s international president, in a recent interview with GGRAsia.

In late November, Mohegan Gaming said it had closed the US$1.55-billion financing for phase one of the South Korean project. The funding includes a total of US$575 million in equity, consisting of a US$300 million investment from Mohegan Gaming, and US$275 million raised through global private equity firms.

Mr Pope’s role at the group includes chairing its Accounting Steering Committee and Disclosure Committee. The newcomer reports directly to senior vice president and chief financial officer, Carol Anderson.

Most recently, Mr Pope served as the senior director of accounting and internal controls for U.S.-based casino group Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan Gaming, was cited as saying in the announcement of Mr Pope’s appointment: “With his impressive experience and strong background in corporate finance, we are confident his leadership and technical accounting skills will further enable us to strengthen our position as a leading integrated entertainment resort brand.”