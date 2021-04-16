Labour Day hols hotels to be 40-50pct full: Macau govt

Average nightly occupancy for Macau hotels, including properties in casino resorts (pictured), during the upcoming Labour Day holiday in May could be “40 percent to 50 percent”, based on bookings so far, indicated on Friday a Macau tourism official.

Hoi Io Meng, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), cited the figures to the Chinese-language radio service of the city’s public broadcaster TDM.

China’s State Council has designated the first five days of May as the Labour Day break for this year. Currently, only mainland China has a usually quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau.

The tourism official said the city had seen an aggregate of “over 190,000″ visitors during the past week. If such levels could be sustained without any “major” further changes in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it should bode well for the Labour Day break, said Mr Hoi.

As of Thursday, Macau ID holders have been able to register with any of the city’s 161 accredited travel agencies, to book a government-subsidised “staycation” at any of more than 70 hotels and guest houses, including most hotels within the city’s major casino resorts run by the local gaming concessionaires.

The scheme applies to all bookings by local ID holders for the period between April 23 and December 31 inclusive, and is part of an MGTO initiative called “Stay, Dine and See Macao”.

The initiative could help boost nightly occupancy at the city’s hotels, remarked Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association president, Kenny Cheung Kin Chung, in an interview broadcast on Friday by TDM’s Chinese-language radio service.