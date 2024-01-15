Lee named VP of project office at BMM Innovation Group

Jan 15, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
BMM Innovation Group has appointed Vicki Lee (pictured) as vice president of its enterprise project management office. She will report directly to Kara Matthew, chief operations officer.
The group’s work includes providing testing, inspection, compliance, and certification services for the global gaming industry.
Ms Lee is said to have more than 30 years of leadership experience in the technology and healthcare sectors.
Ms Matthew was cited as saying in a Thursday press release: “Vicki will have a positive impact on the employee and customer experiences, as well as globalisation and improvements in processes, planning, and customer product and service delivery.”
