Light & Wonder appoints Marchetti as board director

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has appointed Michael Marchetti as a board director.

He will serve as independent member, the firm said in a press release issued on Monday. Mr Marchetti’s appointment is effective from January 15, and he will stand for re-election at this year’s company annual meeting.

Mr Marchetti previously served as a director of SciPlay Corp, since 2019. Light & Wonder acquired the remaining public shares of SciPlay in October of last year.

Monday’s press release by Light & Wonder cited company executive chair Jamie Odell as saying Mr Marchetti had “a wealth of mobile gaming experience and a strong financial background”, which would help the casino equipment supplier to “continue to maximise value” for shareholders.

The release also quoted Mr Marchetti as stating: “Light & Wonder is operating from a position of strength, and I look forward to applying my experience and passion for the business,” he said.

According to information provided by Light & Wonder, throughout his career, Mr Marchetti held various leadership positions in financial institutions and gaming companies, including Merrill Lynch, Electronic Arts, and Buffalo Studios. He currently serves as the chief financial officer of Age of Learning Inc, a U.S.-based firm presented as a provider of digital technology and programs for the field of education.

In December, Light & Wonder named Oliver Chow as its CFO. He had held the post on an interim basis since August.