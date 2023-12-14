Light & Wonder confirms Chow as CFO after interim role

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has named Oliver Chow as its chief financial officer (CFO). He had held the post on an interim basis since August.

A Wednesday statement also mentioned he had been appointed as an executive vice president and as treasurer of the group. Prior to late August, he had been Light & Wonder’s senior vice president of corporate finance.

Matt Wilson, Light & Wonder’s chief executive, was cited in the announcement as saying: “Over the last four months, we’ve all been impressed with Oliver’s ability to seamlessly step into the role of chief financial officer.”

Mr Wilson added: “With more than 15 years of entertainment and gaming leadership experience and deep financial expertise, Oliver was the candidate best positioned to lead us forward.”

“His attention to detail, combined with his willingness to take on a wider variety of challenges within the organisation with ease, has made us resolute in our decision,” added the group CEO.

Mr Chow was quoted as saying he was “looking forward to supporting the organisation to further enable growth, margin expansion, and financial execution”.

Prior to joining Light & Wonder in October 2022, Mr Chow spent five years in senior-level finance roles at gaming equipment and content provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, most recently serving there as ‘CFO – Americas, Europe the Middle East and Africa and customer experience’.