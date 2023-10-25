Light & Wonder marks digital launch of Willy Wonka title

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has announced the “online and mobile launch” of “Willy Wonka: World of Wonka”. The new title will be initially available to players in Europe, including the United Kingdom, from Wednesday (October 25), said the company in a press release the same day.

This was the first game to be released through an expanded multi-year global licensing partnership between Light & Wonder and Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. The deal aims to create new titles for customers through Light & Wonder’s online content aggregation platform.

The land-based version of the Willy Wonka: World of Wonka slot “has proven to be a massive success on casino floors across the globe,” stated the firm.

“Now, for the first time, players can replicate the exciting in-person experience digitally, representing a significant moment in the execution of Light & Wonder’s cross-platform vision,” it added.

The announcement quoted Rob Procter, vice president for game development at Light & Wonder, as saying: “Willy Wonka: World of Wonka is a casino-floor favourite that has achieved legendary status in the United States and beyond. Our in-house teams have done a fantastic job packing this new digital version with all the fun of the original.”

He added: “The launch is also very significant in presenting our omni-channel vision and we look forward to delivering more games from the franchise in the months ahead.”

A series of further Wonka-themed titles are scheduled to be launched on Light & Wonder’s aggregation platform in the coming months, according to the release.

Light & Wonder is also set to take online another land-based title, “The Wizard of OZ: Road to Emerald City”, as part of the global rights agreement with Warner Bros.