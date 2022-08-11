Light & Wonder names chief people capability officer

Casino and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has appointed Roxane Lukas as chief people capability officer.

She is said to have more than 25 years of experience in areas including organisational and leadership development, strategy, mentoring, talent management, and executive coaching.

She will work on facilitating a “high-performance, engaging and inclusive work environment” for the company’s approximately 5,000 employees, said a Wednesday press release.

“The significant expertise, leadership and experience that Roxane possesses will only strengthen our abilities,” said Barry Cottle, chief executive of Light & Wonder, in prepared remarks quoted in the announcement.

Prior to joining Light & Wonder, Ms Lukas was chief people officer for companies such as interactive entertainment company Scopely Inc and online fashion retailer TechStyle Fashion Group. She was also global vice president of human resources at electronic game giant Electronic Arts.

Light & Wonder – previously known as Scientific Games Corp – saw its group-wide revenue rise 5.0 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, to US$610 million. Such growth was supported by an increase in revenue in the group’s gaming segment and its digital business SciPlay.