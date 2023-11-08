Light & Wonder to unveil Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand at MGS show

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc says it will present a “diverse portfolio” of games and hardware at the upcoming MGS Entertainment Show, a casino trade exhibition and conference to be held in Macau on November 14 and 15, at Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC).

The company said it would debut the “Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand” title at the event, the latest iteration of its Chinese-themed “Jin Ji Bao Xi” game series.

Housed on the “Kascada 43” gaming machine, the “Grand Return” of the captivating theme will launch with the “Tiger” and “Phoenix” base games. These new titles “include exhilarating game components such as the Golden Feature and the highest fifth-level jackpot, Fortune Jackpot,” stated the firm.

The return of the MGS Entertainment Show “marks an important milestone for the region and serves as an opportunity for Light & Wonder to further demonstrate its commitment to delivering a diverse product portfolio with content designed specifically with Asian players in mind,” said Simon Johnson, senior vice president and international managing director for Asia Pacific, as quoted in the release.

“With the debut of cutting-edge content such as Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand, attendees can anticipate an exciting experience from Light & Wonder at this year’s show,” he added.

Light & Wonder’s “Du Fu Duo Cai Grand” and “Du Fu Duo Cai Grand VIP”, with two new base games will also be shown at the company’s booth.

The company will present two titles as a part of its “Hold & Spin” progressive link, on the “Kascada Dual Screen” cabinet. Light & Wonder’s platform “L&W Engage” will also be on display within the firm’s booth at next week’s event.