Lisboeta Macau to stop offering quarantine from Jan 3

Lisboeta Macau’s hotel accommodation will from January 3 cease being made available for Covid-19 quarantine observation of travellers returning from outside Macau.

The news was given on Thursday by Lau Fong Chi, a representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office, at a media briefing by Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Hotel space at the Lisboeta Macau complex (pictured) has been offered for so-called “optional medical observation”: meaning that it has been a non-government-designated quarantine facility, but has been able to accept guests requiring quarantine, and that opt for accommodation other than that offered by the Macau government.

Hotel rooms at Lisboeta Macau had first been available for medical observation from December 20, 2020 – even before some of the facilities at the property opened to the public in July 2021.

Lisboeta Macau is a resort project next door to SJM Holdings Ltd’s Grand Lisboa Palace on Cotai.

Lisboeta Macau is run by an entity called Macau Theme Park and Resort Ltd, fronted by Arnaldo Ho Yau Heng, a son of Angela Leong On Kei by the late Macau gaming entrepreneur Stanley Ho Hung Sun. Both Ms Leong and Mr Arnaldo Ho are part of the leadership setup at casino operator SJM Holdings.