Londoner Grand Casino’s baccarat games all ‘smart’

All the operating live-dealer baccarat gaming tables hosted by the newly-opened Londoner Grand Casino (pictured) – at the Cotai gaming resort The Londoner Macao – were “smart tables”, GGRAsia observed during a Friday-lunchtime site visit. The minimum bets most commonly found on them were at a lower level than the most common minimum bets seen on equivalent tables in the Londoner Casino-branded gaming area located in the same complex, GGRAsia also noted.

The Londoner Grand Casino, the remodelled former Pacifica casino, opened to the public at noon on Thursday (September 26), its operator Sands China Ltd had confirmed to GGRAsia.

The area had been closed for some months, amid refurbishment as well as rebranding. Management at Sands China’s parent Las Vegas Sands Corp, had earlier this year mentioned a rejig starting in May and a reopening scheduled for December. GGRAsia observed that – among the changes – the interior decor of the Londoner Grand Casino appeared lighter than that for the former Pacifica casino that had occupied the space.

In GGRAsia’s Friday visit to the Londoner Grand Casino, the minimum bet on the all- smart-table baccarat games ranged from HKD500 (US$64.30) to HKD3,000. They were all offering the Lucky Six and Small 6/Big 6 side bets that have been prevalent for some time across Macau’s major casino resorts.

Most Londoner Grand Casino baccarat tables had minimum bets set at HKD1,000, and many of them were occupied by players.

A live multi game (LMG) stadium inside Londoner Grand Casino had baccarat games with minimums from HKD50 to HKD200. The revamped casino’s slot zone is next to a food area run by catering brand Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao.

Londoner Grand Casino’s opening comes just before October Golden Week, a major festive break for mainland China consumers and a peak trading period for Macau’s casinos. This year its runs from October 1 to October 7, inclusive.

The Londoner Casino, a separate gaming venue housed inside the same resort complex, was at Friday lunchtime hosting baccarat games with minimum bets ranging from HKD1,500 to HKD5,000. Most of those all- smart-table baccarat games featured a minimum bet amount of either HKD2,000 or HKD3,000, and many of them had customers, GGRAsia observed at the Friday site check.

The LMG stadium hosted inside The Londoner Casino features minimum wagers ranging from HKD50 to HKD200, the same as the Londoner Grand Casino.