Londoner Grand to be part of ‘Luxury Collection’ hotels

Sands China Ltd says a revamped hotel at its Londoner Macao resort under the name Londoner Grand (room pictured) will be part of The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts stable. That is according to a Tuesday press release from Macau casino concessionaire Sands China.

In a Tuesday press release, the casino firm said the Londoner Grand – previously flagged to relaunch in December – will have “2,405 rooms and suites that can cater to groups of varying sizes and customer segments”. The update didn’t confirm the opening date for the new hotel brand.

The announcement said the Londoner Grand hotel had been designed by Peter Silling & Associates, and would be “a masterpiece of Georgian-inspired architecture”.

Sands China added its accommodation would have “an elegant townhouse ambience that is inspired by London’s prestigious Mayfair district”.

Select suites will have “private terraces, dedicated children’s rooms, state-of-the-art media rooms, and exclusive private plunge pools,” added the release.

The Luxury Collection brand, part of hospitality group Marriott International Inc, is described as an “ensemble of over 115 of the world’s finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories” and has roots dating back to 1906.

According to the press release, Luxury Group by Marriott International will collaborate with Sands China to market the Londoner Grand. The announcement said the revamped hotel would be the first Luxury Collection hotel in the Macau market.

Grant Chum, chief executive and president of Sands China, was cited as saying: “We are excited to collaborate with Luxury Group by Marriott International to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to market. Building on the success of The Londoner Macao, adding Londoner Grand to its portfolio represents a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate Macao’s luxury hospitality landscape.”

Gavin Yu, chief development officer for Greater China at Marriott International, said in prepared remarks that Londoner Grand hotel “will blend Macao’s East-meets-West culture with The Luxury Collection’s distinctive perspective on luxury, providing guests unparalleled access to a city rich with heritage, cuisine, and captivating experiences”.

On the second-quarter earnings call in July of Las Vegas Sands Corp, the parent of Sands China, December was mentioned as the likely opening date for the freshly-designated Londoner Grand, remodelled from the formerly-branded Sheraton accommodation, also a brand of Marriot International.

As part of the revamp of The Londoner Macao, the currently-closed Pacifica casino at the property is on track to reopen in December, also under the branding “Londoner Grand”, according to the group’s management.