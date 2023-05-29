Londoner Macao to host Harry Potter exhibition in Dec

Macau casino resort The Londoner Macao is to host in December an exhibition themed on the “Harry Potter” series of novels that have also been the basis for a movie franchise. The exhibition, currently on a global tour, is marketed as the “most comprehensive” Harry Potter-related presentation of its type.

According to a press release distributed by Sands China Ltd, the operator of The Londoner Macao, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” (sample image) is organised by Imagine Exhibitions Inc. It is in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment – a unit of global media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros Entertainment Inc – and event ticketing and promoting firm EMC Presents LLC.

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition extends the storytelling for all fans… giving them a rare opportunity to go behind-the-scenes and celebrate some of their favourite moments, characters, settings, and beasts from our beloved franchise,” said Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in comments featured in the release.

Tickets for the exhibition “will go on sale later this year”, stated the press release, without disclosing a start date for the event.

It quoted Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, as noting that The Londoner Macao would be the exhibition’s “first tour stop in Asia”. The spectacle had is world premiere in February 2022: it is currently showing in Paris, France, and in New York, in the United States.

Mr Wong added that the exhibition would contribute to Sands China’s “diverse portfolio of non-gaming offerings.”

The announcement of the Harry Potter-themed exhibition followed a formal launch event on Thursday for The Londoner Macao. The resort as a whole represents the rebranding and major reconfiguring of a Cotai venue that used to be known as Sands Cotai Central. It now features the architecture of the Palace of Westminster in London, including the clock tower popularly known as Big Ben.

Following the official launch event for The Londoner Macao, Sands China also announced that the property would host two concerts of Irish boy band Westlife, on November 18 and 19.

Sands China has pledged to invest MOP30.0 billion (US$3.70 billion) up to the 2032 end of its new concession, with MOP27.8 billion of that to go on “non-gaming projects that will also appeal to international visitors”. That was a condition for getting a fresh gaming concession, which began on January 1.