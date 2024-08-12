LT Game to launch sic bo variant in Macau and LMG side bet

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, has told GGRAsia it plans to launch within this year in the Macau market, a new slot-style game called “Mori Dice” (pictured). It is said to offer a twist on the traditional table game sic bo, a dice-based pursuit popular with Chinese and other Asian players.

The company has also had approval in Macau for a baccarat side bet on its popular live multi-game (LMG) electronic gaming machine product, said Eddie Au, chief operating officer of LT Game.

Regarding Mori Dice, unlike a traditional sic-bo game – where players wager on the uppermost numbers to be shown on all three dice in a single ‘roll’ and a single round of betting – a single Mori Dice game has three consecutive rolls of the three dice, with a chance for players to bet on the result of each roll.

In this play format, players face dynamic betting odds, calculated based on the outcome of the previous bet in the three-bet sequence, Mr Au explained.

Seeing the results of each of the individual betting stages, players that had tested the Mori Dice game had expressed “a stronger sense of control” in terms of the overall game, than in a traditional sic bo setup, said the LT Game executive. “With this play format, the players feel that they can gain an edge and are ready to strategise a winning pattern [of dice numbers],” Mr Au remarked to GGRAsia.

The new dice game was conceived before the Covid-19 pandemic, and has now been approved by Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, according to Mr Au.

“We are also looking towards Southeast Asian markets… with Chinese players, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam,” for Mori Dice, said Mr Au.

Mori Dice will be on LT Game’s LTS-1 cabinet, and is likely to be on Macau gaming floors before year-end, according to the executive.

LT Game is also developing an electronic table game (ETG) version of Mori Dice, featuring three physical dice shakers atop a betting interface. It is likely to be ready for testing within this year, Mr Au stated.

LMG side bet



LT Game has also recently gained Macau regulatory approval to update its LMG product with a side bet it calls “Lucky 6 2/3 Cards”. This equates to the live-table baccarat side bet common in Macau, and known either as “Small 6/Big 6”, or “Small Tiger/Big Tiger”.

“The [Macau casino] operators will be gradually updating their LMGs with [the] Lucky 6 2/3 Cards,” version Mr Au told GGRAsia. The new version includes a card-squeeze simulation, and “Cheer for Me” sound effects to boost player excitement.

LT Game’s Lucky 6 2/3 Cards side bet will utilise the same mathematics as Small 6/Big 6; i.e., paying 22 to 1, if the winning ‘banker’ hand with a face value of six is composed of two cards. The side bet pays 50 to 1 for a winning ‘banker’ hand with a face value of six, composed of three cards.

LT Game is also developing another electronic gaming machine product, “Tiger Baccarat Veritas”, also for the LTS-1 cabinet. “With this game, we are basically realising a full version of the whole Tiger Baccarat,” explained Mr Au.

Tiger Baccarat Veritas allows players to bet not only on the Small Tiger or Big Tiger, but also on options such as “Tiger Pair” and “Tiger Tie” – the latter two side bets are currently not available in the Macau live gaming floors, said Mr Au.

LT Game plans to promote “Tiger Baccarat Veritas” to overseas markets, such as Malaysia and Singapore. The company also intends to seek Macau regulatory approval within this year for launching this electronic baccarat game.