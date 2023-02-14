Lumin8 digital wheel among additions to TCS range

A money wheel for casino floors, with a digital display, is one of the new products on offer from United Kingdom-based gaming equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd.

“Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel” has graphics that can be customised for a casino operator in terms of the symbols used, and the parameters that apply for the symbols, such as probability rate; and speed and length of spin per play. The game’s centre screen can display logos and the winning result.

The maker says changes to the game can be completed by the casino operator in “a few seconds” by secure transfer of data via a USB key inserted into the Lumin8 console.

“The Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel can be used for variety of interactive games and promotions in casinos, hotels, arcades and game rooms,” said Tristan Sjöberg, TCS John Huxley executive chairman, as cited in a press release.

A horizontal money wheel from TCS John Huxley – “Mega Tilt Spin” – designed specifically for the iGaming sector, launched last year.

Other new offers from the supplier include an automated dice shaker, and a multi-game electronic table game (ETG) product, “Casino Wizard VIP”.

“D-i-Shaker” can be “fully integrated as part of sic bo game electronics”, as well as supplied on a standalone basis “for ETGs or iGaming use,” said the company.

The dice shaker product is described as “lighter and quieter” than previous offers, but “as reliable and secure as the previous model”.

It is said to have a tougher glass cylinder resistant to impacts from the dice, and covered by a removable lid, the colour of which can be customised. It features a new motor for the shaking action, and has a base that fits within the same-diameter space on the table as the previous model.

The Casino Wizard VIP offer is said to have all the games of an earlier “Casino Wizard” product: roulette, blackjack, craps and baccarat. The new version adds super big 6 wheel, pai gow poker, triple card poker and a feature called “Swap ‘Em Poker”, described as an exclusive feature from TCS John Huxley’s partner on the product, United States-based Gaming Arts LLC.

Casino Wizard VIP games are offered on the VertX Grand 49-inch portrait cabinet, and a variety of cabinet configurations are available for the product, according to the supplier.

“Casino Wizard VIP delivers the variety of table games that players love in one amazing multi-game cabinet,” said Mike Dreitzer, chief executive of Las Vegas, Nevada-based Gaming Arts, as cited in a TCS John Huxley press release.