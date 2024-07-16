Macau 1H visitor tally at 16.7mln, 83 pct of 2019 levels

Macau received an aggregate of nearly 16.73 million visitors in the first half of 2024, about 82.5 percent of the same period in 2019, said the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a Tuesday update, citing provisional figures. The overall figure represented an average of 91,918 arrivals per day during the reporting period.

The January to June visitor arrival tally represented a 43.6-percent year-on-year increase, stated MGTO.

Macau recorded more than 20.28 million visitor arrivals in the first half of 2019, the immediate trading year before the onset of Covid-19, according to data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service. For full-year 2019, Macau’s visitor arrivals tallied 39.4 million.

The provisional visitor numbers published by MGTO on Tuesday suggested that Macau recorded circa 2.56 million visitor arrivals in June, as the city had already logged 14.17 million arrivals in the first five months of 2024, according to official data.

The Tuesday update did not contain a breakdown of the inbound visitors’ respective source markets. But the release mentioned that Macau received nearly 1.17 million international visitors in the six months to June 30, up 146.4 percent from the prior-year period. International visitors accounted for 7.0 percent of all arrivals in the first half of 2024.

Macau tourism officials mentioned in several occasions previously that they had set a target of 2 million international visitors this year.

An official set of data for June visitor arrivals is due to be released by the census service later this week.