Macau adds place in neighbouring Zhuhai to quarantine list

Macau has imposed quarantine restrictions for inbound travellers from more places in mainland China, including a location in the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

Since Tuesday (March 15), any travellers inbound to Macau that have been to a specific residential complex at the Zhuhai Hi-Tech Industrial Development district will have to undergo medical observation in Macau, announced the city’s Health Bureau.

These people will have to quarantine at a “designated venue” for a minimum of seven days counting from their date of departure from that place in Zhuhai, up to a maximum of 14 days, according to Macau’s health authorities.

Currently, quarantine restrictions also apply for several other places in Guangdong province, as well as to a number of other mainland provinces and regions.

China’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday there had been 1,952 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, including 1,860 locally transmitted infections. The surge comes as the Omicron variant is driving the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the country since early 2020, according to local authorities.

Stocks of Macau casino operators fell for a second straight day in the Hong Kong market on Tuesday, coinciding with mainland China announcing stricter countermeasures against Covid-19. By the close of trading in Hong Kong, shares in all six casino operators fell between 9.0 percent and 15.6 percent.

The Chinese authorities have widened lockdowns in the country, with tens of millions of people facing restrictions, including the whole of Jilin province, and the cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan, in Guangdong.