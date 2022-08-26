Macau announces minimum casino GGR target, table cap

The Macau government gazetted on Friday the aggregate number of the city’s gaming tables and gaming machines that can be exploited at any one time by the city’s gaming concessionaires, as well as the minimum annual target of casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) to be generated from each gaming table and each gaming machine. Both parameters are to take effect from January 1, 2023.

The maximum number of gaming tables to be operated in aggregate by all gaming concessionaires in the city is 6,000. The maximum number of gaming machines to be operated across all gaming concessionaires is 12,000, said the Chief Executive dispatch in the Official Gazette.

A second Chief Executive dispatch also gazetted on Friday states that the minimum annual limit of “gross income” to be generated from each gaming table is MOP7 million (US$866,097); and that of each gaming machine is MOP300,000.

Under the recently-promulgated revised gaming law, Macau gaming concessionaires will each have a minimum annual target of casino GGR to meet. If operators fail to meet such target, they will still be required to pay the city’s government the shortfall in the gaming tax the authorities had expected to receive.

In late July the Macau government launched a public tender process for up to six, new 10-year gaming concessions. The tender – which is to run until September 14 – is expected to result in new concessions being able to start from the beginning of January next year.