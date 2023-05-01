Macau April GGR up 16pct m-o-m, to US$1.83bln: govt

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached MOP14.72 billion (US$1.83 billion) in April, up 15.6 percent from MOP12.74-billion in March.

The April tally was up 449.9 percent from the prior-year period, according to data released on Monday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The April result was the best monthly performance since January 2020 – prior to the onset of the pandemic alert.

Macau’s casino GGR stood at MOP49.36 billion in the four months to April 30, an increase of 141.4 percent from a year earlier.

The tally for the first four months of 2023 already beat the aggregate GGR for last year. For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, to MOP42.20 billion.

The last two days of April were part of the holidays encompassing Labour Day on May 1. China’s State Council designates the whole festive period as running from April 29 to May 3 inclusive.

Credit Suisse AG suggested in a recent note that Macau could achieve a daily average rate of casino GGR amounting to as much as MOP750 million during the first three days of the holiday period, which sometimes is referred to by the investment community as “May Golden Week”.