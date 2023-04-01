Macau March GGR up 247pct y-o-y, to US$1.6bln: govt

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 246.9 percent year-on-year in March, to just under MOP12.74 billion (US$1.58 billion). The March tally was up 23.4 percent month-on-month, according to data released on Saturday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The March result was the best monthly performance since January 2020 – prior to the onset of the pandemic alert.

March’s result means first-quarter GGR tallied MOP34.64 billion, up 94.9 percent on the prior-year’s quarter.

February 2023 GGR had fallen by 10.8 percent month-on-month, relative to the strong performance of January, the latter coinciding with the easing of Covid-19-related travel restrictions, and the Chinese New Year holiday.

The tally for the first three months of 2023 accounted for 82.1 percent of aggregate GGR in 2022. For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, to MOP42.20 billion.