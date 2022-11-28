Macau asks casino staff to do a Covid test every 4 days

The Macau government has tightened its Covid-19 testing requirements for front-line casino staff. The announcement was made on Friday by the city’s health authorities.

Table games dealers, as well as security staff and cleaners working inside any casino, are now required to do a nucleic acid test every four days, proving their Covid-19 ‘negative’ status. These workers also must do a rapid antigen test every four days.

Prior to the announcement of the new rules, casino staff were required just to do a nucleic acid test every seven days. The latter requirement had been in place for around one month.

The latest stipulation was corroborated to GGRAsia by Cloee Chao, head of local gaming labour activist group New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association. She stated that the measure was already being implemented by the city’s casino industry.

Workers need to report the ‘negative’ test results to the authorities so that they show on the person’s individual, Macau-issued electronic health code.

In recent weeks, Macau recorded some cases of Covid-19 infection among people not at the time subject to quarantine. One of the latest involved a 33-year-old man from mainland China that had visited the casino at StarWorld, a property run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.