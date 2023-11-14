Macau-based trade show and summit MGS 2023 starts today

MGS Entertainment Show, a Macau-based casino industry trade exhibition and conference, starts its 2023 edition today (Tuesday) at Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), at the Galaxy Macau casino resort.

Kevin Kelley, chief operating officer, Macau, at Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, will give a keynote speech in the morning, marking the start of the one-day conference portion of the two-day gathering.

The event as a whole has been forecast by the organiser, the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), to draw more than 5,000 “professional audience members and visitors,” according to an earlier press release.

About 35 organisations – most of them gaming equipment or technology-related suppliers – are due to exhibit on the show floor.

Senior representatives of a number of equipment suppliers are scheduled to take part in a morning panel session for the conference.

Just before the lunch break, Ian Hughes – a leading executive of gaming equipment testing and consultancy group Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) – will give a presentation on the future of regulated gaming in a world with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

At the start of the afternoon session, senior management from Macau gaming operators are due to discuss “Pioneering the New Macau” in a panel led by Davis Fong Ka Chio, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming, at the University of Macau. Professor Fong has also acted as an adviser to the Macau government.

The afternoon session additionally features a presentation from Wang Changbin, director of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies at Macao Polytechnic University, about the gaming industry in a post-pandemic environment.