Macau casino GGR up 44pct y-o-y in 2021: govt

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) grew 43.7 percent year-on-year in full-year 2021, despite a number of disruptions to tourism business in the second half of the year, due to community cases of Covid-19.

The data was released on Saturday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

Full-year GGR was MOP86.86 billion (nearly US$10.82 billion), compared to approximately MOP60.44 billion in 2020. The latter tally had been a 79.3-percent decline on the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

The year 2021 closed with December GGR of MOP7.96 billion. The December figure was up 1.8 percent compared with the previous month.

Fourth-quarter data on the relative contribution to Macau GGR from the VIP segment versus the mass segment won’t be available until a later date.