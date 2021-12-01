Macau casino GGR up 55pct m-o-m in Nov: govt

Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 54.6 percent sequentially in November, to MOP6.75 billion (US$844 million), compared to MOP4.37 billion in October.

In early October, a Covid-19 alert in Macau resulted in a sharp dip in tourism to the city. In November, daily visitor numbers had improved. Investment analysts have noted previously – in pre-pandemic times – that there was not necessarily a positive correlation between daily volume of visitors and daily volume of Macau casino GGR.

Judged year-on-year, Macau’s November GGR was flat on the MOP6.75 billion achieved in November last year, according to data issued on Wednesday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

Currently, mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau.

Aggregate casino GGR in the first 11 months of 2021 stood at MOP78.90 billion, an increase of 49.9 percent on the MOP52.62 billion achieved in the prior-year period.