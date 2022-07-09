Macau casinos to close for 7 days from July 11

All non-essential business venues in Macau will have to close from July 11 to 18, announced on Saturday the city’s government. The city’s casinos will also have to temporarily shut during that period.

Macau’s Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong Weng Chon, announced the new measure at the press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre on Saturday.

The seven-day suspension also covers construction and industrial sites, stated Mr Cheong. Venues classified as essential, such as markets, supermarkets and restaurants, will be allowed to operate, he added.

Macau had recorded a total of 1,374 Covid-19 infections in the current outbreak, as of midnight on Friday. A number of large gaming-resort hotels in Macau are being made available for quarantine purposes.