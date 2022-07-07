2 more hotels at Macau casino resorts for quarantine use

Starting from Friday (July 8), two more hotels at major Macau casino resorts will be used for Covid-19 quarantine purposes.

It will double the number of large gaming-resort hotels on Cotai that are being made available for precautionary observation of people that either had contact or a shared movement path with infection cases.

Macau had recorded a total of 1,215 Covid-19 infections in the current outbreak, as of midnight on Wednesday, with 128 newly-confirmed cases.

The latest facilities to be used for general quarantine are: 470 rooms in the east wing at the own-brand hotel at Grand Lisboa Palace (pictured), a Cotai resort run by SJM Holdings Ltd; and 300 rooms in the B1 tower at the Grand Hyatt Macau, at City of Dreams, a Cotai resort run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

The information was given by Lau Fong Chi, an official of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), speaking at the 5pm press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre on Thursday.

Two other large-scale hotels at casino venues already being used for general quarantine are: the Sheraton Grand Macao, at the Londoner Macao resort – where both towers of the Sheraton-branded accommodation are now in such use - and the Parisian Macao hotel, which has a total of 2,300 rooms. Both facilities are Sands China Ltd properties on Cotai.

SJM Holdings’ downtown Macau flagship property, Grand Lisboa, has become a de facto quarantine hotel until at least July 11, by way of being locked down on Tuesday due to a cluster of 13 Covid-19 infections.

MGTO official Ms Lau mentioned at Thursday’s briefing, that 504 people were locked down at Grand Lisboa, including 260 general staff, about 200 casino floor workers and more than 30 hotel guests.