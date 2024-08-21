Macau CE won’t seek second term, cites ‘health problems’

Macau’s incumbent Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng (pictured in a file photo), says he will not run for a second term in the scheduled October 13 election, “due to health problems”.

“I hold Macau deeply in my heart and have done my best for its development,” said Mr Ho in a personal statement, published by the Government Information Bureau.

He added: “However, due to health problems that have not yet been fully resolved, I have decided not to run [for the Chief Executive position] … in the best interests of the region, and in order to ensure the long-term development of Macau.”

Mr Ho said he would give his “full support” to Macau’s next Chief Executive and the city’s government.

In July, the government had said Mr Ho had extended a holiday leave period to cover from July 20 to 29 inclusive, adding he had “undergone routine medical check-up exams and received related medical treatment”.

Mr Ho was elected as Chief Executive on August 25, 2019, and was sworn in on December 20 that year.

Under his leadership, Macau went through three years of Covid-19-related restrictions, which were only relaxed in early 2023. His government also oversaw the tender process and award process – in 2022 – for the city’s new gaming concessions, which started in January 2023.