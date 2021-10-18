Macau entertainment venues to reopen from Oct 19

Macau’s entertainment venues are to reopen from the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, October 19, according to an executive order from Macau’s Chief Executive. Such venues had been closed since October 6, coinciding with four people in Macau testing positive for Covid-19, and a third-round of a citywide testing programme for the disease.

Venues allowed to reopen include: cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, game-console and electronic-game rooms, Internet cafes, and billiard rooms.

Also set to resume operations are: bowling alleys, steam baths, massage parlours, beauty salons, fitness salons, health clubs, karaoke venues, bars, night clubs, discotheques, and dance halls.

In several casino resort venues run by the city’s gaming operators, spas, gymnasiums, beauty salons, swimming pools, lounges, bars, and a number of catering outlets are also expected to reopen from Tuesday.

On Friday, the Macau government said the city’s “immediate pandemic prevention” mode had ended. The alert level had been in place since September 25, as a countermeasure against Covid-19.

No new cases of Covid-19 infection were detected locally following completion of the third city-wide mass-testing operation earlier this month.

But the local health authorities conducted on Sunday (October 17) a new testing exercise for 80,452 people in specific areas of the city, namely those close to places with confirmed cases of Covid-19. That was “in order to exclude any potential and hidden Covid-19 cases in the Macau community,” stated the government announcement.