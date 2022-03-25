Macau gaming tax revenue US$711mln for Jan and Feb

The Macau government collected nearly MOP5.73 billion (US$711.18 million) in fiscal revenue from direct taxes on gaming, in the first two months of this year, according to the latest data released by the city’s Financial Services Bureau.

The February tally of MOP2.47 billion was down nearly one-quarter relative to the MOP3.26-billion in gaming taxes payable by the industry for January.

The aggregate take for the first two months was down 9.4 percent year-on-year.

According to the government’s budget plan, revenue from direct taxes from gaming has been forecast to reach just under MOP49.76 billion in 2022.

Macau charges an effective tax rate of 39 percent on casino GGR – with 35 percent via direct government tax, and the remainder via a number of levies to pay for a range of community good causes.

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) of the first two months of this year stood at MOP14.10 billion, down 8.0 percent on the first two months of 2021.

The tax-take figures in a given calendar period, and the city’s casino GGR in such a time frame, are not directly comparable for a number of reasons. They include the fact that there is typically a delay between the point where GGR is recorded in Macau casino operations, and the point at which tax is registered by the Macau government as having been paid on such play.