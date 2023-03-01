Macau GGR down 10.8pct m-o-m in February: govt

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 10.8 percent month-on-month, to MOP10.32 billion (US$1.28 billion) in February, according to data released on Wednesday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The February result was up 33.1 percent year-on-year.

In 2022, all but the first day of mainland China’s lunar new year holiday had been in February. The 2022 holidays had run from January 31 to February 6.

February was a second straight month above MOP10 billion, after previous choppy performance in GGR amid periodic Covid-19 alerts and periodic adjustments to travel rules concerning Macau’s border with Zhuhai in neighbouring Guangdong province. Most tourists to Macau come from mainland China, and the bulk cross via the land border with Zhuhai.

The year-on-year gains in GGR in Macau seen in recent months coincided with the ending of mainland China and Macau’s respective ‘zero-Covid’ policies at the start of the year that saw a boom in tourism numbers.

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, to MOP42.20 billion.