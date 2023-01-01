Macau casino GGR down 51pct y-o-y in 2022: govt

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, coinciding with travel and other restrictions applied for most of the year up to mid-December, under China’s now-discontinued ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

The annual revenue performance was disclosed on Sunday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

Such GGR was MOP42.20 billion (US$5.26 billion), compared to 2021’s aggregate of MOP86.86 billion.

The year 2022 closed with December GGR of MOP 3.48 billion. The December figure was up 16.1 percent compared with the previous month’s tally of just under MOP3.00 billion.

Fourth-quarter data on the relative contribution to Macau GGR from the VIP segment versus the mass segment will not be available until a later date.