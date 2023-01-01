Macau casino GGR down 51pct y-o-y in 2022: govt

Jan 01, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, coinciding with travel and other restrictions applied for most of the year up to mid-December, under China’s now-discontinued ‘zero-Covid’ policy.
The annual revenue performance was disclosed on Sunday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.
Such GGR was MOP42.20 billion (US$5.26 billion), compared to 2021’s aggregate of MOP86.86 billion.
The year 2022 closed with December GGR of MOP 3.48 billion. The December figure was up 16.1 percent compared with the previous month’s tally of just under MOP3.00 billion.
Fourth-quarter data on the relative contribution to Macau GGR from the VIP segment versus the mass segment will not be available until a later date.
Dec 12, 2022
Dec 09, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Jan 01, 2023For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 51.4 percent year-on-year, coinciding with travel and other restrictions applied for most of the year up to mid-December, under...
Dec 31, 2022
(Click here for more)
"The initiation by Pagcor of remote gaming via PIGO inland licences has been a win for the industry"
Joe Pisano
CEO of Philippines-based casino equipment and gaming services supplier Jade Entertainment