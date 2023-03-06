Macau GGR recovery continuing solidly: JP Morgan

Mar 06, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Brokerage JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd says that – based on its own checks – it estimates casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau for the first five days of March at MOP1.8 billion (US$222.6 million), or MOP360 million a day.
“This is more or less in line with [the first] two months of 2023 trends of MOP370 million a day,” wrote analysts DS Kim and Mufan Shi.
They added: “The print represents a 40 to 45 percent recovery versus pre-Covid-19 levels for headline GGR, in turn suggesting mass GGR probably recovered to 60 to 70 percent of pre-Covid levels.”
The brokerage nonetheless recalled that March was a “seasonally (very) volatile period” for high-end demand, both VIP and premium mass, given the meetings of the National People’s Congress taking place in Beijing. The financial institution also noted that it “wouldn’t extrapolate” based on “just five days’ data”.
“We envision a goldilocks rally where the stocks could grind higher quarter after quarter as more and more investors (particularly long-onlys) come back to invest in this space, following four/five years of lull amidst concerns on licence risk, VIP clampdown, Hong Kong unrest, and Covid-19,” stated the JP Morgan team.
February GGR fell by 10.8 percent month-on-month, to MOP10.32 billion (US$1.28 billion) but was up 33.1 percent year-on-year.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc has upped its estimate for Macau’s 2023 casino GGR by US$690.1 million, or 3.3 percent, relative to a forecast it issued in November, a period prior to easing of Covid-related travel restrictions for mainland China, Macau, and Hong Kong.
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023The number of full-time workers in the Macau gaming sector declined to 52,174 as of the fourth quarter in 2022, down 4.9 percent year-on-year, with average earnings – excluding bonuses –...
Mar 06, 2023
Mar 06, 2023
(Click here for more)
”The ratings review reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if NagaCorp fails to make substantial progress over the next three months to refinance its outstanding US$472 million bond coming due in July 2024”
Yu Sheng Tay
Analyst at ratings agency Moody's