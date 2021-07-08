Macau-Guangdong travel further eased from Jul 10: govt

Jul 08, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
With effect from the start of Saturday (July 10), Macau is easing the Covid-19 test rules for those seeking quarantine-free travel from the mainland’s neighbouring Guangdong province. From that time, any test certificate issued within seven days of arrival in Macau will be accepted, rather than the people needing a certificate issued within 48 hours of arrival, the current requirement.
The relaxation in the test certificate rules will apply regardless of whether the traveller is vaccinated against Covid-19. The update was given by Macau health official Tai Wa Hou, at a Thursday press briefing by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.
“The risk of the Covid-19 situation in Guangdong has subsided”, said Mr Tai, a director at Conde S. Januário public hospital. He added that “not all age groups of travellers are suited” to Covid-19 vaccination.
Fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in Guangdong had been reported since late May, and as a result on June 8, the Macau government had introduced the 48-hour test rule.
The Macau authorities had also increased in June the number of mainland communities in Guangdong where residents would be subject to 14-day quarantine on arrival in Macau.
It was only on the evening of July 7 that the last of a number of Guangdong communities was removed from a 14-day-quarantine-on-arrival list.
During Thursday’s press briefing, Mr Tai reiterated that the Macau authorities were still assessing the latest situation regarding Covid-19 in Hong Kong, before deciding whether they would allow quarantine-free inbound travel via the neighbouring city. Such assessment also involved discussion with mainland Chinese authorities, Mr Tai noted to the media.
Jul 07, 2021
Jul 06, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021
Jul 08, 2021With effect from the start of Saturday (July 10), Macau is easing the Covid-19 test rules for those seeking quarantine-free travel from the mainland’s neighbouring Guangdong province. From that...
(Click here for more)
“Fitch's assumptions include a full recovery to 2019 levels for U.S. regional [gaming markets], Las Vegas and Macau by 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, which may prove conservative given current trends”
Colin Mansfield, Connor Parks and Britton Costa
Analysts at Fitch Ratings