Macau lifts quarantine for all Guangdong travellers: govt

No places in mainland China’s Guangdong province are now subject to their outbound travellers facing a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Macau, according to the latest update from Macau’s Novel Coronavirus and Response and Coordination Centre.

The change took effect at 6pm on July 7 (Wednesday), with the news given on Wednesday afternoon as the Macau government lifted a quarantine requirement for people travelling from Dashi subdistrict in Panyu, part of Guangzhou city in Guangdong.

That makes Ruili – a city in southwest China’s Yunnan province bordering Myanmar – the sole place in mainland China that is currently on Macau’s quarantine list.

Mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau, amid existing travel restrictions as countermeasures against Covid-19. Guangdong province has been the largest-single source of Macau’s inbound mainland Chinese tourists in recent months, according to official data.

Fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in Macau’s neighbouring province Guangdong had been reported since late May. In response to that situation, the Macau government had increased in June the number of mainland communities in Guangdong where residents would be subject to 14-day quarantine on arrival in Macau.

The Macau authorities said on Monday they were still assessing the latest situation regarding Covid-19 in Hong Kong, before deciding whether they would allow quarantine-free inbound travel via the neighbouring city.