Macau had over 30k tourists per day as of Nov 12: govt

Macau had 30,105 tourist arrivals on Friday (November 12), the highest so far in the month, and the daily average for November 5 to November 11 inclusive was 25,433, said the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a Saturday press release.

Macau’s inbound-tourist daily tally has recovered somewhat, since the city eased some travel restrictions, following a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases reported since late September, the tourism office remarked.

The daily numbers are still well down on pre-pandemic performance, and aggregate annual tourism might only return to 2019′s volume by the year 2025, the tourism bureau said in other data issued on Friday as part of its review of the Macao Tourism Industry Master Plan.

October arrivals on average daily totalled 10,622, according to the tourism bureau’s Saturday release.

Currently, mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free arrangement with Macau.

But Macau has, since the middle of October, seen a lengthening list of mainland departure points where travellers are subject to quarantine-on-arrival in Macau.

Communities or districts in the following places are affected: Beijing city, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and respectively places in the provinces of Gansu, Shandong, Heilongjiang, Qinghai, Jiangxi, Hebei, Sichuan, Henan, Jiangsu, Liaoning and Jilin as well as Ruili city in Yunnan province, according to the local government notice.