Macau hits 166k visitors in single day, passes 2019 levels

Macau welcomed a total of 166,562 tourists on Saturday, according to provisional data disclosed by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a press release. This figure marked the highest single-day arrival number for the summer holiday period, which began on July 1.

The latest tally represents a 7.5 percent increase compared to the highest single-day total during the same period in 2019, the last comparable period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the highest single-day arrival figure for the summer holiday period was recorded at 154,957 on July 27, according to MGTO.

The tourism office added that international tourism to Macau was also “rebounding”, with the number of international visitors during the summer holiday period recovering to 74.9 percent of the levels seen during the same period in 2019.

Between July 1 and August 24 this year, Macau received 5.9 million tourists, averaging 107,313 visitors per day, said MGTO. The tally represented a recovery to 91.9 per cent of the levels seen in the same period in 2019. Among these visitors, a total of 302,229 international tourists were recorded, averaging 5,495 per day.