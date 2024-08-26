Macau hits 166k visitors in single day, passes 2019 levels

Aug 26, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau welcomed a total of 166,562 tourists on Saturday, according to provisional data disclosed by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a press release. This figure marked the highest single-day arrival number for the summer holiday period, which began on July 1.
The latest tally represents a 7.5 percent increase compared to the highest single-day total during the same period in 2019, the last comparable period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the highest single-day arrival figure for the summer holiday period was recorded at 154,957 on July 27, according to MGTO.
The tourism office added that international tourism to Macau was also “rebounding”, with the number of international visitors during the summer holiday period recovering to 74.9 percent of the levels seen during the same period in 2019.
Between July 1 and August 24 this year, Macau received 5.9 million tourists, averaging 107,313 visitors per day, said MGTO. The tally represented a recovery to 91.9 per cent of the levels seen in the same period in 2019. Among these visitors, a total of 302,229 international tourists were recorded, averaging 5,495 per day.
Aug 22, 2024
Aug 20, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024National casino regulator the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) has been ordered by the country’s Supreme Court to make 30 years’ worth of payments to the Philippine Sports...
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
Aug 26, 2024
(Click here for more)
"I am very pleased to hand over a stronger, compliant and transformed business to its next leader. There is more work to do, but I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team”
Ciarán Carruthers
Departing chief executive of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts