Macau hotel occupancy 89pct for Labour Day hols: MGTO

Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate was 89.2 percent across the five days of mainland China’s Labour Day holiday season starting on May 1, said the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The best individual day was May 2, at 95.1 percent occupancy. The data – mentioned in a Monday update – did not include a breakdown of occupancy rate by tier of hotel, nor mention the base number of guest rooms for the calculations.

Macau had an aggregate of 604,395 visitor arrivals between May 1 and May 5 inclusive.

MGTO stated on Monday that from that tally, about 80.6 percent – or 487,000 arrivals – were from mainland China. Macau logged circa 78,000 arrivals from Hong Kong, or about 12.9 of the total; 8,000 or circa 1.3 percent from Taiwan; and 32,000 or 5.3 percent from international markets. The percentage tally comes to slightly more than 100 percent, due to rounding.

For Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the Labour Day holiday season was limited to May 1 itself.

Other tourism-related data issued recently by the Macau Hotel Association, show a more detailed picture for hotel occupancy during March this year.

Average occupancy for three-star to five-star hotels was 89.3 percent. For five-star properties it was 90.7 percent.

The March average room rate across three-star to five-star hotels was MOP1,431.2 (US$177.60). For five-star properties it was MOP1,634.0, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. In March 2019, the average five-star rate was MOP1,608.6, according to the association’s data.

At the time of its latest survey, the Macau Hotel Association had 46 member hotels, of which 27 were five-star. A majority of those was at casino resorts.

As of March 31, Macau had circa 47,000 hotel rooms, up 19.6 percent year-on-year, according to data released last month by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.