Macau hotel occupancy in September dips m-o-m

The average occupancy rate for Macau’s hotel sector stood at 78.6 percent in September, said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in a Tuesday statement. The figure was down by 11.2 percentage points from August, but up by 41.1 percentage points year-on-year, showed the data.

The occupancy rate for five-star hotels was 81.9 percent in September, down 9.9 percentage points from the previous months, but up by 46.0 percentage points from a year ago.

September had only two days – September 29 and 30 – as public holidays for at least one of Macau’s main feeder markets. The city had more hotel room inventory judged month-on-month. In September, there were 44,700 hotel rooms in operating establishments, with 27,300 for the five-star category, the five stars compared against August’s total of 43,700 hotel rooms, with 26,900 in the five-star bracket.

During September, two major hotels opened associated with Cotai casino resorts: property-associated hotel properties launched: one was Andaz at Galaxy Macau, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; another was W Hotel at Studio City, a complex majority-controlled by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

The guest volume at Macau hotel establishments market-wide during September rose by 158.2 percent year-on year, to just under 1.14 million. The figure was down 13.5 percent month-on-month.

Of the September tally, about 90 percent were from Greater China markets excluding Macau. Mainland China accounted for 813,000; Hong Kong 178,000, and Taiwan supplied 30,000. The tally of “local” guests stood at 46,000.

The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights.

A total of 137 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in September 2023, an increase of 17 year-on-year. The total number of available guest rooms grew by 22.2 percent to 46,000.

In the first nine months of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 43.1 percentage points year-on-year to 80.6 percent. The number of guests went up by 160.9 percent year-on-year to 9,793,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.2 of a night, to 1.7 nights.

(Updated 10.24am, Nov 1)