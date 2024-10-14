Macau Jan-Sept 2024 gaming tax rev exceeds 2023 total

The Macau government collected just under MOP66.40 billion (US$8.31 billion) from taxes on gaming in the first nine months of the current calendar year. That is already more than MOP65.26 billion collected in full-year 2023, according to official data.

So far this year the aggregate take from such tax for the January to September period was up 45.1 percent compared with the prior-year period.

The Macau government collected about MOP7.62 billion in fiscal revenue from taxes on gaming in September, up 6.4 percent from August, according to data released on Thursday by the city’s Financial Services Bureau.

Under Macau’s 10-year gaming concession system that came into effect on January 1 last year, the effective tax on casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) is 40 percent.

The tax-take figures in a given calendar period and the city’s casino GGR in such a time frame are not directly comparable for a number of reasons. They include the fact that there is typically a delay between the point where GGR is recorded in Macau casino operations and the point at which tax is registered by the Macau government as having been paid on such play.

According to the latest data, taxes from gaming brought in 83.1 percent of the Macau government’s total revenue in the first nine months of 2024, with total revenue standing at MOP79.92 billion.

According to the government’s 2024 budget plan, revenue from gaming taxes is anticipated to reach nearly MOP83.61 billion this year. The take for the first nine months this year represents 79.4 percent of that figure.