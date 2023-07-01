Macau June GGR down 2.3pct m-o-m at US$1.88bln: govt

Macau recorded casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) of just under MOP15.21 billion (US$1.88 billion) in June, down 2.3 percent from MOP15.57 billion in May.

The latest monthly tally was up 513.9 percent from June 2022, according to data released on Saturday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

June this year included a public holiday break on the Chinese mainland surrounding this year’s Dragon Boat Festival. The number of tourist arrivals to Macau in the period from June 22 to June 25 stood at 366,935, according to preliminary data released by the city’s Public Security Police.

JP Morgan Chase & Co suggested in a memo last week that a “flattish” month-on-month result for June was a “positive”, since the long-term monthly sequential change from May into June “averaged a 14-percent decline (from 2007 through 2022, excluding 2020).”

Macau’s second-quarter GGR stood at MOP45.49 billion, up 31.3 percent from MOP34.64 billion in the first three months of 2023. The latest quarterly result represented 62.0 percent of the MOP73.35-billion achieved in the comparable period of 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macau’s casino GGR stood at MOP80.14 billion in the first half of 2023, an increase of 205.1 percent from a year earlier.

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR stood at MOP42.20 billion, down 51.4 percent from the previous year.