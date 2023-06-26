Nearly 367k visitors to Macau in Dragon Boat holiday break

The number of tourist arrivals to Macau in the four days to Sunday stood at 366,935, according to preliminary data released by the city’s Public Security Police. The four-day period was identified by the Macau government as surrounding this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

Macau received an average of about 91,734 visitors per day between Thursday (June 22) to Sunday. The local authorities did not provide any year-on-year comparison.

Thursday – a public holiday in Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China, marking the annual Dragon Boat Festival – set the trend by delivering 100,749 visitors. China’s State Council recognised Thursday, Friday and Saturday as public holidays on the mainland, allowing for a long-weekend break for mainland residents.

About 37.7 percent of Macau’s four-day tally of visitors arrived via the Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai, in neighbouring Guangdong province. That post provided 138,409 arrivals, and was the busiest entry checkpoint to Macau during the holiday break.

During May – the start of which encompassed a portion of a so-called Golden Week holiday in mainland China – Macau had just over 2.21 million visitor arrivals, a daily average of more than 71,000. That monthly aggregate was however slightly down on April, the tail-end of which accounted for the first few days of Golden Week.

Citigroup suggested in a note last week that investors in the Macau casino sector should focus on the spending power of post-pandemic visitors to the city, rather than the headline number.