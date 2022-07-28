Macau launches gaming tender, bidding Jul 29 to Sept 14

The fresh public tender for Macau gaming concessions will be launched on Friday (July 29), with the period for submitting bids running until September 14, 2022, the government announced on Thursday.

The rules for the new tender were outlined in Executive Order 136/2022, published on Thursday in the government’s official gazette. The licences can each have a maximum duration of 10 years.

The licences of the six incumbent Macau casino operators had been due to expire on June 26. The city’s government invited the operators to apply to have the licences extended until the end of the calendar year, as the Macau authorities worked to prepare the fresh public tender process.

Investment analysts have said they expect the successful bidders to be selected by November or December. It is expected that all six incumbent operators will bid in the new process.

According to the executive order, would-be bidders will have to submit their respective proposals before 5.45pm, Macau time, on September 14. These companies must submit a range of required qualification documents and provide a deposit of at least MOP10 million (US$1.2 million).

The tender document specifies the factors that will be taken into consideration when evaluating the bids. These include: a company’s proposal to expand tourist markets from foreign countries; its experience in operating casinos or other relevant businesses; the benefits for Macau from the bidder’s respective investments in gaming and non-gaming projects; the firm’s plans regarding management of casino operations; its proposal in monitoring and preventing illegal activities in casinos; and its commitment to corporate social responsibility activities.

On Wednesday, the Macau government set up the committee to vet bidders for the new casino licences.