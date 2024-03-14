Macau loses Michelin stars in 2024 despite newcomers to list

The number of Michelin-starred restaurants based at Macau casino resorts has declined in the 2024 edition of the “Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau” relative to the year before. The annual list of starred restaurants was announced on Thursday, with one restaurant losing its three-star status.

The new edition of the guide was announced at a ceremony at Grand Lisboa Palace in Cotai, a resort promoted by casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd. The new rundown features 16 restaurants in Macau, down from 17 in the previous year.

For the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2024, the three-star Macau restaurants are: Jade Dragon at City of Dreams, a Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd property; and French outlet Robuchon au Dôme, located at downtown’s Grand Lisboa Hotel, also run by SJM Holdings.

The Eight, a Chinese restaurant also at Grand Lisboa, was cut to two stars.

The Huaiyang Garden (pictured), by renowned chef Zhou Xiaoyan, was promoted to a two-star rating in this year’s list. The outlet is located at The Londoner Macao, a resort run by Sands China Ltd.

Macau’s other two-star eateries in this year’s guide are: Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, in City of Dreams; Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, a Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd property; Mizumi and Wing Lei, both at Wynn Macau, run by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Last year’s list featured the Sichuan Moon outlet at Wynn Palace, a Cotai property by Wynn Macau Ltd. The restaurant is now closed.

Chinese restaurant Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace, led by chef Tam Kwok Fung, has earned one Michelin star in this year’s edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau.

Also debuting in this year’s list with a one-star rating is the Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu, at City of Dreams, which replaced the Shinji by Kanesaka outlet that shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other six restaurantrs with one Michelin star in Macau are: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana, and Lai Heen, both at Galaxy Macau, a Galaxy Entertainment property; Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM Cotai, a property of MGM China Holdings Ltd; Pearl Dragon, at Melco Resorts’ Studio City; Ying at Altira Macau, a Melco Resorts venue; and Zi Yat Heen at the Four Seasons Macao, a Sands China venue.

Wing Lei Palace, at Wynn Palace, which had one Michelin star last year is now closed and is no longer featured in the list. The Kitchen, at Grand Lisboa, is now only mentioned in the so-called “Michelin Selected” category, compared to its one-star rating last year.