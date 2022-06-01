Macau May casino GGR up 25pct m-o-m: govt

Macau’s May casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 24.8 percent month-on-month, according to data released on Wednesday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

May GGR was just above MOP3.34 billion (US$413.4 million), versus the MOP2.68 billion achieved in April. The GGR tally in April was the lowest in nearly 20 months, near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GGR figure last month was down 68.0 percent from the MOP10.45 billion achieved in May 2021.

Investment analysts had said there had been some “demand recovery after the post-holiday seasonality/slowdown” in early May, referring to GGR performance during a week-long holiday in China surrounding Labour Day on May 1.

But mainland’s Covid-19 “travel impediments and potential visa control on frequent gamblers” were listed as reasons likely impacting visitor arrivals and GGR performance in the Macau market.

The Chinese mainland is the only place currently to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau.

The May 2022 GGR result takes calendar-year Macau GGR to MOP23.79 billion, down 44.0 percent on the first five months of 2021.