Macau Nov GGR US$2.3bln, down 11pct after stellar Oct

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in November reached MOP18.44 billion (US$2.30 billion), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, but down 11.3 percent sequentially. That is according to a Sunday announcement from the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

October’s MOP20.79-billion tally had been the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. October had the benefit of a so-called Golden Week, a seven-day mainland China break that ran from October 1 to October 7 inclusive.

According to investment analysts, the daily run-rate of Macau’s casino GGR in November was estimated to have increased mid-month, despite disruptions caused by adverse weather and the Macau Grand Prix, which ran from November 14 to 17.

A number of typhoons impacted the city last month, causing temporary disruptions to transportation, including the suspension of ferry operations between Macau and Hong Kong, and the temporary closure of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge.

November’s tally took Macau casino GGR for the first 11 months this year to MOP208.58 billion, up 26.8 percent on the prior-year period.