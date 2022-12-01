 

Macau November GGR down 23pct m-o-m: govt

Dec 01, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau’s November casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 23.1 percent month-on-month, to nearly MOP3.00 billion (US$375.9 million) from October’s nearly MOP3.90 billion.

Judged year-on-year, November’s tally was a 55.6-percent decline from the MOP6.75 billion in the same month a year earlier.

The latest monthly result issued by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), meant GGR for the calendar year to November 30 stood at MOP38.72 billion, down 50.9 percent on the prior-year period.

Latest News

