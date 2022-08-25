Macau op Galaxy Ent announces new company secretary

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said in a Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its company secretary Wong Chui Lai was stepping down with effect from Thursday, due to what it said was a “personal reason”. It added she had no disagreement with the board.

The filing stated Jenifer Sin Li Mei Wah – like her predecessor, a member of the Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute – was taking over as company secretary and authorised representative.

The incomer had been Galaxy Entertainment company secretary previously: from 1 November 2010 to 30 December 2020.

“The board would like to express its gratitude to Ms Wong for her service and valuable contribution to the group during her tenure of office and also welcome Mrs Sin on her appointment,” said the announcement.

Lui Che Woo, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment, confirmed at the time of the group’s second-quarter and first-half results on August 18, that it was working on a bid for the public tender for fresh Macau gaming rights.

One of the requirements set by the tender is for Macau’s next generation of casino concessionaires to meet the Macau government’s expectations on diversifying the offer of non-gaming products.