Macau ops reporting staff jab rate in 90s of percent

The rate of vaccination against Covid-19 among staff at all six Macau casino operators is now in the low 90s of percent, according to company announcements and enquiries made by GGRAsia. At least one operator has pledged to push the rate higher.

Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, reiterated on November 4 that he hoped that “as soon as possible” the city will achieve an 80 percent vaccination rate among its entire population, to make it easier for the local authorities to negotiate with “other regions, and revitalise the tourism sector”.

As of Thursday, about 55.8 percent of Macau’s population of circa 682,300 had received two jabs under the city’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, according to information given at that day’s press conference of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Since mid-October, the city’s casino workers have been required to have weekly testing for Covid-19 infection if they have not been vaccinated.

MGM China Holdings Ltd told GGRAsia on Thursday that the vaccination rate among its staff was “94 percent.”

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said in its third-quarter earnings update on Thursday: “We are pleased to report that Galaxy Entertainment has achieved a 92 percent vaccination level for team members and we are working hard to achieve 95 percent in the near future.”

A Wednesday release from SJM Resorts Ltd, the casino operating unit of SJM Holdings Ltd, said its staff vaccination rate was now 90 percent.

Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said in its third-quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday that the firm’s “vaccination rate in Macau has reached close to 95 percent”.

In a November 5 announcement via a social media account, Sands China Ltd said “all the staff” had “answered the call for voluntary vaccination”. As of that date, the vaccination rate among them was “92 percent,” according to the posting.

Wynn Macau Ltd told GGRAsia in a Thursday email in response to an enquiry: “The vaccination rate among all Wynn team members has now reached 92 percent.”