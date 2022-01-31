Macau police detain 2 others over Tak Chun boss Levo Chan

Macau’s Judiciary Police said in Monday announcements that on Saturday two other people had been detained in connection with the police inquiry into Levo Chan Weng Lin, boss of Macau casino junket brand Tak Chun, who had been held on Friday, along with a man called Choi Wai Chan.

Those held on Saturday were detained at premises in the Nape district of Macau peninsula, described by police as the office of an alleged “criminal group” the police suspect was led by Mr Chan.

They were a 55-year-old male Hong Kong ID holder, surnamed Chow, and a 42-year-old female Macau ID holder surnamed Chan.

The man was described as an executive in charge of finance. The woman was identified as his deputy.

The police said the duo were trying to retrieve documents and money on instructions from the “criminal group,” at the time they were approached by officers.

The police update said the two declined to speak to officers, and were sent to the Public Prosecutions Office for questioning.

They are under suspicion of several things, including providing either assistance or support for someone suspected of having committed a crime. The duo were also suspected of membership of a criminal group, and involvement in illicit gambling activities.

Tak Chun boss Mr Chan has been placed in custody and transferred to the Correctional Services Bureau’s prison facility at Coloane in Macau, said Macau’s public broadcaster TDM and other news outlets, citing sources they did not identify.

Macau’s casino junket sector has been in the spotlight since the detention in November of Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, and the suspension of operations at his Suncity Group, a junket brand described previously by investment analysts as the largest VIP operator in the city. According to the Macau police, this latest case is linked to Mr Chau’s, but the local authorities did not provide further details.