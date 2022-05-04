Macau saw over 116k visitors in first 4 days of May break

Macau had over 116,600 visitor arrivals for the first four days of the five-day holiday surrounding May 1’s Labour Day, according to the latest figures from Macau’s Public Security Police.

But after surpassing the 40,000-arrival mark on the first day of the holiday period – April 30 (Saturday) – the daily tally declined in the following three days: the daily aggregate visitor arrival dwindled to approximately 25,900 on May 1, then to 25,000 on May 2, and 24,212 on May 3.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s holiday period for Labour Day as April 30 to May 4, inclusive. Mainland China remains the only place with a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau, and is presently the main source of Macau’s tourists.

For 2021, China’s State Council had designated the first five days of May as that year’s Labour Day break. At that time, Macau recorded around 167,000 visitor arrivals for the five-day holiday period, or an average daily, of about 33,000 visitor arrivals, according to figures from Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

For the Labour Day break in 2019 – the year prior to the start of Covid-19 hit – the period spanned only four days starting from May 1, according to State Council’s designation at the time. Macau received over 636,600 visitor arrivals during that four-day period, with a majority coming from mainland China.