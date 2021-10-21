Macau Sept visitor arrivals at 629k, up 54pct sequentially

Macau saw an aggregate of 629,085 visitor arrivals in September, a tally with both sequential and annual double-digit growth, thanks to eased travel restrictions during “most of the month”, according to data published on Thursday by the city’s Statistics and Census Service.

The city’s visitor tally for September rose by 53.7 percent from August, and was also up by 40.1 percent year-on-year.

The number of overnight visitors totalled just above 281,000 in September, up 76.1 percent year-on-year. That month’s same-day visitor arrivals reached 348,058, a year-on-year increase of 20.2 percent.

For the first nine months of this year, Macau received nearly 5.76 million visitors, an increase of 43.2 percent from the prior-year period. Currently, mainland China is the only place to have a largely-quarantine free travel arrangement with Macau.

Macau has seen several travel restrictions in place since late September, following fresh Covid-19 cases identified in the city. Those restrictions include a 14-day compulsory quarantine imposed by Zhuhai authorities on travellers from Macau, which was only lifted on October 19.